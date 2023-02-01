Meta starts testing invite-only worlds in Horizon Worlds

Meta Platforms has started testing “members-only worlds” in its social VR platform Horizon Worlds, the company announced in a blog post.

The company is testing the new feature through a limited alpha test to let creators grow and moderate their own communities through invite-only worlds.

“Every community develops its own norms, etiquette, and social rules over time as it fosters a unique culture,” the company said.

“To enable that, we’ll provide the tools that allow the creators of members-only worlds to set the rules for their communities and maintain those rules for their closed spaces.

The company said creators could give access to VIP supporters, create a dedicated space to display their world design portfolio, host a book club, chat with a gaming group, or hang out with friends and family.

“By hand-selecting members, creators can offer exclusive and uniquely tailored experiences,” Meta said.

“With full control over who has access to visit their worlds, creators can consistently offer a positive experience where people can build connections and foster a strong, thriving community.”

Members-only worlds can accommodate up to 150 world members and 25 concurrent visitors at any given time, and creators can choose whether or not to share moderation privileges with trusted members.

They can also choose whether or not to allow members to visit the world without the creator or a moderator present.

Now read: Apple hikes App Store prices in South Africa