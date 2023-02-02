ChatGPT Plus launched for R340 per month

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has announced a new subscription plan — ChatGPT Plus — that will give customers access to ChatGPT during peak hours, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements.

The monthly subscription is priced at $20 (R340) and is only available to waitlisted US customers.

“We will begin the process of inviting people from our waitlist over the coming weeks,” the company said in a blog post.

OpenAI said it plans to expand access and support for ChatGPT Plus to more countries soon.

Despite the addition of subscription tiers, OpenAI said it would continue to offer free access to ChatGPT, adding that it will be able to help support free access through revenue generated from its subscriptions.

Looking ahead, OpenAI said it would continue expanding on its ChatGPT offering, including launching the ChatGPT API for the developer community.

Those interested can sign up for the ChatGPT API waitlist.

On 24 January 2023, OpenAI launched a ChatGPT Pro subscription at $42 (R720) a month.

The company explained that it was testing monetising ChatGPT, which has been immensely popular since launching in a free public beta at the end of November 2022, through subscriptions.

“Our goal is to continue improving and maintaining the service, and monetisation is one way we’re considering to ensure its long-term viability,” OpenAI stated.

ChatGPT Pro subscribers also benefit from reduced response times, continuous access to the system, and priority access to new features.

