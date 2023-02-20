Twitter starts charging for SMS two-factor authentication

Twitter is restricting access to its text-based two-factor authentication (2FA), requiring users to have a Blue subscription to secure their account with the feature.

However, non-Twitter Blue subscribers can still use a third-party authentication app or a security key to secure their accounts. Twitter Support said the change would take effect from next month — Monday, 20 March 2023.

“Effective March 20, 2023, only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method,” it said.

“Other accounts can use an authentication app or security key for 2FA.”

Twitter said text-based 2FA has historically been its most popular form of authentication. However, it noted that it has seen the feature used and abused by malicious actors, hence the change.

It added that the availability of text-based 2FA for Twitter Blue subscribers would vary by country and carrier.

It should be noted that Twitter Blue isn’t available in South Africa, meaning users in the country will have to enrol for an authentication app or security key-based 2FA.

Responding to criticism from tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the platform is “being scammed by phone companies” with a $60 million per year bill for “fake 2FA SMS messages”.

This works out to approximately R1.1 billion a year.

“Rule #1: Never charge for something that was previously free,” Brownlee said.

Replying to Musk, he suggested that Twitter should point users to authenticator apps in its messaging about the removal of free SMS-based two-factor authentication.

“Most people just do SMS 2-factor because it’s the easiest thing. Now all those people’s accounts are less secure,” said Brownlee.

Despite the controversy around Twitter Blue subscriptions following Elon Musk’s takeover, Meta has also started testing paid-for verification for Facebook and Instagram.

The company will begin testing the subscription in Australia and New Zealand “later this week”.

Users can purchase a monthly subscription for the web for $11.99 (R216, excl. VAT) or iOS and Android for $14.99 (R271).

“To help up-and-coming creators grow their presence and build community faster… we’ll begin testing a new offering called Meta Verified, a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge,” Meta said.

Meta will authenticate accounts using government identification documents, and Meta Verified subscribers will receive the following benefits:

A verification badge

More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring

Access to human support for common account issues

Increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform, including search, comments and recommendations

Exclusive features

