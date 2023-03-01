Twitter will now ban users that wish harm on others

Twitter has launched an updated violent speech policy prohibiting users from posting “wishes of harm” against others.

This offence will now be seen in the same light as making violent threats, glorifying violence, or inciting violence.

In addition, the definition of violent threats now includes threatening to damage homes, shelters, and infrastructure essential to daily, civic, or business activities.

The company said it would have a zero-tolerance approach towards these offences and suspend any account violating the policy, in most cases.

“For less severe violations, we may require you to delete the content before you can access your account again,” Twitter said.

Users who believe a tweet violated the policy can report it by pressing the three-dot button at the top-right of a tweet.

Those who believe their accounts may have been mistakenly locked or suspended can lodge an appeal on Twitter’s Help Centre.

Twitter said it would allow expressions of violent speech when it is clear there is no abusive or violent context, including hyperbolic and consensual speech between friends, or during discussions of video games and sporting events.

“We also allow certain cases of figures of speech, satire, or artistic expression when the context is expressing a viewpoint rather than instigating actionable violence or harm,” it added.

Twitter said it would evaluate and understand the context behind a conversation before taking action.

The platform provides its definitions for offences under the violent speech policy in another section of the Help Centre, which describe them as follows:

Violent Threats

You may not threaten to inflict physical harm on others, which includes (but is not limited to) threatening to kill, torture, sexually assault, or otherwise hurt someone.

This also includes threatening to damage civilian homes and shelters, or infrastructure that is essential to daily, civic, or business activities.

Wishes of Harm

You may not wish, hope, or express desire for harm.

This includes (but is not limited to) hoping for others to die, suffer illnesses, tragic incidents, or experience other physically-harmful consequences.

Incitement of Violence

You may not incite, promote, or encourage others to commit acts of violence or harm, which includes (but is not limited to) encouraging others to hurt themselves or inciting others to commit atrocity crimes including crimes against humanity, war crimes or genocide.

This also includes using coded language (often referred to as “dog whistles”) to indirectly incite violence.

Glorification of Violence

You may not glorify, praise, or celebrate acts of violence where harm occurred, which includes (but is not limited to) expressing gratitude that someone experienced physical harm or praising Violent entities and Perpetrators of Violent Attacks.

This also includes glorifying animal abuse or cruelty.

