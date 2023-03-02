South Africa’s top ISPs at the start of 2023

Analytico’s latest South African ISP rankings revealed that Afrihost is South Africa’s top-rated Internet service provider (ISP), followed by Axxess and Mweb.

It is the first report that used Analytico’s new rating methodology, which considers more data points.

This report is based on 30,000 ratings gathered through MyBroadband’s speed test websites and mobile apps between 1 January 2023 and 28 February 2023.

After a user performs a speed test on these platforms, they are asked to rate their ISP based on their satisfaction with the service.

These ratings are processed to produce a customer satisfaction percentage for each ISP, where a higher score indicates higher customer satisfaction.

The latest rankings differentiate between large and small ISPs and separate service providers, which offer a range of connectivity methods from fibre-only providers.

This decision was made because fibre offers higher customer satisfaction, making it difficult to compare ISPs that only offer fibre and those that provide a range of connections.

Analytico is working on a combined rating system that will use a weighted ranking system to ensure an accurate like-for-like ranking.

For now, ratings are split between ISPs providing only fibre connections and those offering other connection types.

Best ISPs in South Africa

Afrihost topped the list of large ISPs which offer a range of broadband products, followed by Axxess and Mweb. Cool Ideas was the top large fibre-only ISPs.

MTN achieved the highest average customer satisfaction among mobile operators for fixed-wireless access, with Vodacom second and Telkom third.

Atomic Access received the highest average score in the small ISP section, followed by Cybersmart and Supersonic.

The tables below provide an overview of the top Internet service providers in South Africa in different categories.

Prominent ISPs with too few votes or where the results raised red flags were not included in the table.

Top ISPs in South Africa Top 5 ISPs ISP Customer Satisfaction Afrihost 73% Axxess 71% Mweb 70% Webafrica 68% Telkom 60% Top 5 mobile ISPs MTN 75% Vodacom 62% Telkom 60% Rain 58% Cell C 56% Top fibre ISPs Cool Ideas 78% Metrofibre Networx 67% Home Connect 64% Top 5 small ISPs Atomic Access 99% Cybersmart 98% Supersonic 84% Amobia 84% RSAweb 74%

Now read: MetroFibre Networx announces massive fibre speed upgrades and price cuts