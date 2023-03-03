Telegram calls use significantly more data than WhatsApp

Telegram voice calls consume substantially more data than WhatsApp’s, even with reduced data usage enabled, a MyBroadband test shows.

WhatsApp and Telegram have useful built-in measuring tools that show how much data you spend on different parts of the apps, such as calls and messages.

Both also feature options to reduce the data use for in-app calls, creating four main testing scenarios.

We used a Samsung S22+ and a Huawei P40 Pro Plus for testing to see if there would be any difference in data use between devices.

In each scenario, we made two 5-minute calls from each device to the other and measured the data they used with WhatsApp and Telegram’s built-in tools.

All the tests were done over a fast Wi-Fi connection for a fair comparison.

In all cases, the reduced consumption tests had the option on the same setting for both devices.

WhatsApp used the least data with the “Use less data for calls” option enabled on both devices.

The phones each used 220 kB on average for a 5-minute call, which is surprisingly efficient.

Even disabling the option to use less data still resulted in a win for WhatsApp, at an average of 620.25 kB for the 5-minute call.

Telegram used significantly more data overall and confused us by using more data with the “Use less data for calls” option enabled compared to when it was disabled.

With the setting disabled, it used an average of 1,653 kB, which increased to an average of 1,927 kB when we switched it on.

We also found that the two devices used nearly identical amounts of data for a call during our testing.

This confirmed that different Android device brands should use similar amounts of data when making WhatsApp and Telegram data calls.

Data consumption varied significantly depending on whether the “data saver” options were enabled.

While data consumption is important, higher bandwidths may offer better call quality, which was not a consideration for this test.

WhatsApp vs Telegram Calls Test WhatsApp Telegram 5 Minute Data Consumption (Default) 650 kB 1,653 kB 5 Minute Data Consumption (Less data consumption for calls) 220 kB 1,927 kB

Now read: WhatsApp developing newsletter tool