Meta re-introducing Messenger to Facebook apps

Meta Platforms is testing re-introducing Messenger to its Facebook app to make it easier for users to access their inboxes.

The company said it would roll out more ways to integrate messaging into the social media platform over the coming year.

“We are testing the ability for people to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app and you’ll see us expand this testing soon,” it said in a blog post.

“Over the coming year, we’ll build more ways to integrate messaging features in Facebook.”

“Ultimately, we want it to be easy and convenient for people to connect and share, whether in the Messenger app or directly within Facebook,” Meta added.

The company separated Messenger from the Facebook mobile app in April 2014, shortly after it outlined a strategy to focus on specialized “apps” for smartphones and tablets.

The move meant that Facebook users wanting to access their messages had to install a stand-alone Messenger app.

Meta has been working to improve security in its messaging features on Facebook and Instagram for some time. After several delays, it began testing end-to-end encryption in August 2022.

It also started testing secure storage for Messenger to allow users to back up their end-to-end encrypted conversations.

“We’re working hard to protect your personal messages and calls with end-to-end encryption by default on Messenger and Instagram,” Facebook said at the time.

