Twitter Blue launches in South Africa

Twitter has made its Blue subscription available to users in South Africa, with pricing ranging from R145 to R200 a month.
The Twitter Blue subscription for web users costs R145 a month, while those who subscribe on iOS or Android will pay R200 monthly.
Annual subscriptions are also available, priced at R1,519 for web users and R2,099 for Android and iOS users.
However, one user reported problems verifying their Vodacom cellphone number, while another confirmed it worked on Telkom’s network with a number ported from MTN.
Twitter launched its Blue subscription in December 2022, and until now, it hasn’t been available to South African users.
The subscription offers several benefits, including blue verification checkmarks, an increased character limit for posts, and the Edit Tweet feature.
Other notable features include:
- Bookmark folders
- Custom app icons
- NFT profile pictures
- Themes
- Custom navigation
- The Spaces tab
- Top Articles
- Changeable text sizes with the Reader feature
- Undo Tweet
- Prioritised ranking in conversations
- Half ads
- SMS two-factor authentication
However, it should be noted that Twitter specifies that the half ads feature is “coming soon”.
More information about the subscription and its benefits is available here.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.