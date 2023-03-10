Twitter Blue launches in South Africa

Twitter has made its Blue subscription available to users in South Africa, with pricing ranging from R145 to R200 a month.

The Twitter Blue subscription for web users costs R145 a month, while those who subscribe on iOS or Android will pay R200 monthly.

Annual subscriptions are also available, priced at R1,519 for web users and R2,099 for Android and iOS users.

However, one user reported problems verifying their Vodacom cellphone number, while another confirmed it worked on Telkom’s network with a number ported from MTN.

Twitter launched its Blue subscription in December 2022, and until now, it hasn’t been available to South African users.

The subscription offers several benefits, including blue verification checkmarks, an increased character limit for posts, and the Edit Tweet feature.

Other notable features include:

Bookmark folders

Custom app icons

NFT profile pictures

Themes

Custom navigation

The Spaces tab

Top Articles

Changeable text sizes with the Reader feature

Undo Tweet

Prioritised ranking in conversations

Half ads

SMS two-factor authentication

However, it should be noted that Twitter specifies that the half ads feature is “coming soon”.

More information about the subscription and its benefits is available here.

