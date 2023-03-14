Disney wants Google and Reddit to reveal leaker who posted Ant-Man 3 script month before release

Disney has subpoenaed Reddit and Google for the details of a leaker that posted the full dialogue script for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania online about a month before the Marvel movie’s release, TorrentFreak reports.

In January 2023, a link to the 63-page script uploaded to Google Docs was shared in the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit by a user called MSSmods.

The file contained subtitles from the third Ant-Man instalment, translated into English from Portuguese.

Although some lines were not in chronological order, it was sufficient to allow Reddit users to learn the movie’s plot well before its theatrical release on 17 February 2023.

In response, Walt Disney subsidiary MVL Film Finance division submitted two Digital Millenium Copyright Act (DMCA) applications demanding that Google and Reddit reveal the leaker’s names, telephone numbers, and IP addresses.

It also wanted information on any user that might have been involved in posting, editing, or uploading the document. Marvel Studios subsequently submitted a declaration in support of the application targeting Google.

It is unclear what the entities plan to do with the perpetrator if they are identified.

Neither Reddit nor Google had confirmed whether they would be complying with Disney’s applications.

But Reddit said that MSSmods was a shared account used by several moderators on the subreddit.

That meant if it complied with the application, it would possibly have to provide Disney with the details of innocent users.

