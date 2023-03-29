Real reason people are seeing more of Elon Musk’s tweets

Twitter’s secret VIP list is to blame for users seeing Elon Musk and other prominent users’ posts more frequently than others, Platformer reports.

According to the report, Twitter has a secret VIP list comprising a few dozen accounts that it monitors and for which it offers increased visibility in its recommendations algorithm.

The list was “originally created to monitor the engagement received by Twitter power users” to put at rest suspicions that it shadow-banned some users to reduce their visibility.

The list reportedly only has 35 accounts, including LeBron James, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, and Tesla fan account @teslaownerssv, in addition to Musk’s.

The news comes after Musk promised to open source Twitter’s recommendation algorithms.

Musk said the recommendations algorithm isn’t fully understood internally at the company.

“Our ‘algorithm’ is overly complex & not fully understood internally,” he tweeted.

“Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st.”

This isn’t the first time Musk’s manipulation of the recommendations algorithm has been in the spotlight.

In February, he reportedly got the company’s engineers to alter the algorithm and prioritise his tweets.

This resulted in his posts being artificially boosted by a factor of 1,000, meaning Twitter users started seeing a glut of them in the week that followed.

Now read: Big changes to Twitter feed and polls