What Google is doing to tackle scam ads impersonating rich and famous South Africans

Google has launched an Ads Transparency Centre to let users view all the advertisements a company has run using Google’s networks.

This forms part of what Google is doing to deal with ads that impersonate rich and famous people, including South Africans like Johann Rupert and Patrice Motsepe.

The tech giant describes the Ads Transparency Centre as a “searchable hub of all ads served from verified advertisers”.

It lets users search by advertiser or website and provides detailed information, including the date an ad last ran, its format, and the country in which it was shown.

Fake ads impersonating rich and famous people, including South Africans, have been an issue for some time.

In September 2020, MyBroadband reported on scammy advertisements in articles on South African online news sites that claim to have the answer to readers’ financial troubles.

The ads use the faces of famous and wealthy South Africans and provocative text to entice readers into clicking them.

These included ads featuring Mark Shuttleworth, Trevor Noah, Cyril Ramaphosa, Naas Botha, and Patrice Motsepe’s faces.

A MyBroadband reader informed us of their struggle to remove such ads using the search giant’s much-touted features to report bad ads right from within the web component displaying them.

The reader tried for weeks to report one of these ads to Google, which they saw on a prominent South African news website. However, after multiple requests for clarification from the tech giant, it said it could not locate the ads.

“Upon recent review of your complaint, we were unable to locate the advertisements in question,” Google said.

Google could not directly answer questions about what it’s done to make reporting bad ads less frustrating and yield more positive results.

However, the transparency centre should put additional information in users’ hands when trying to get misleading and fraudulent ads removed.

Google said it blocked or removed over 5.2 billion ads for violating its policies in 2022, restricted over 4.3 billion ads, and suspended more than 6.7 million advertiser accounts for egregious policy violations.

It also removed ads from over 1.5 billion pages and updated 29 policies for advertisers and publishers.

The search giant emphasises that it has an appeals process for users to challenge banning decisions if they feel Google made a mistake.

A quick analysis of South Africa’s major online news platforms that run programmatic advertisements shows that since 2020, many have stopped using Google for the “sponsored post”-type ads that appear below articles and switched to rival ad networks.