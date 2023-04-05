Meta adds multiplayer games to Facebook Messenger video calls

Meta Platforms has taken a page out of Discord’s book and is adding a feature to let video call participants play multiplayer games within Facebook Messenger.

There are currently 14 free-to-play games available in Messenger video calls on iOS, Android, and the web platform, without the need for any installs.

“Facebook Gaming is excited to announce that you can now play your favourite games during video calls on Messenger,” the company said in a blog post.

Facebook listed several prominent titles and their creators, including:

Card Wars by Bombay Play;

by Bombay Play; Exploding Kittens by Coatsink;

by Coatsink; Mini Golf FRVR by FRVR; and,

by FRVR; and, Words With Friends by Zynga.

Each game can be played with just two people, while the maximum number of players varies.

Users can access the games by initiating a video call on Messenger and tapping the group mode button in the centre. They will then see the Play icon, which will take them to the games library once tapped.

The company said it would work to bring more free games to Messenger this year.

In March 2023, Meta announced it was testing re-introducing Messenger to its Facebook app to allow them to access their inbox from the main platform.

However, whether the company will integrate Messenger video calls into the app is unclear.

“We are testing the ability for people to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app and you’ll see us expand this testing soon,” it said

“Ultimately, we want it to be easy and convenient for people to connect and share, whether in the Messenger app or directly within Facebook.”

