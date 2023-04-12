Most of Twitter’s advertisers have come back, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk declared that most of the advertisers who abandoned Twitter after his $44 billion acquisition have returned, suggesting the struggling social media platform is regaining its footing.

Musk, speaking during a rare Twitter Spaces interview with the BBC, reaffirmed Twitter was operating at about break-even and could become profitable as soon as this quarter.

More than 3 million users tuned into the online conversation, which at times became combative as the billionaire turned the tables on his interviewer and questioned the BBC’s track record on everything from Covid misinformation to hate speech.

Musk acquired Twitter last year after a tumultuous battle with the company’s management and board, who at one point sued the entrepreneur to get him to close the deal.

Musk said he eventually went through with it because he was legally obliged to, but later said he now probably wouldn’t sell Twitter even if offered the same price.

Most advertisers are now back on Twitter, Musk said, following an exodus after mass firings and technical glitches prompted concerns about the potential proliferation of hate speech, fake news and other objectionable content.

“Almost all of them have either come back or said they’re coming back,” Musk said.

The meandering discussion touched on serious topics, such as the handling of sexism, to the absurd, with the billionaire repeatedly claiming his dog is now Twitter’s chief executive officer.

“I am not the CEO of Twitter. My dog is the CEO of Twitter,” Musk said with a laugh. “He’s got a black turtleneck, what more do you need?”

