Major Twitter changes — higher character limits and Super Follows rename

Twitter has made significant changes to its platform in the form of a Super Follow rebrand and higher character limits for Blue subscribers.

After expanding the tweet character limit from 280 to 4,000 characters in February 2023, Twitter has more than doubled this maximum by increasing the limit to 10,000 characters.

It has also added bold and italic text formatting for posts.

“We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting,” Twitter said.

Users must be Twitter Blue subscribers to post lengthy Tweets. The subscription provides additional benefits like allowing customers to edit tweets within 30 minutes of posting them, upload longer and full HD videos, and use NFT avatars.

Other notable features include:

Bookmark folders

Custom app icons

Themes

Custom navigation

The Spaces tab

Top Articles

Changeable text sizes with the Reader feature

Undo Tweet

Prioritized ranking in conversations

Half ads

SMS two-factor authentication

Twitter Blue was not available in South Africa until recently. The company launched its subscription service to the country on 10 March 2023, with prices starting from R145 a month for web users.

Those who subscribe on iOS or Android pay R200 per month.

Twitter has also rebranded Super Follows to “Subscriptions”. This monetization method lets users pay to view exclusive posts.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced the rebrand on Thursday, 13 April 2023.

“Apply to offer your followers subscriptions of any material, from long-form text to hours-long video! Just tap on “Monetization” in settings,” he said.

Musk added that Twitter wouldn’t take a cut of the proceeds for the next twelve months.

“You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor),” he said.

“After [the] first year, iOS & Android fees drop to 15%, and we will add a small amount on top of that, depending on volume.”