Twitter will label tweets violating hate speech rules

Twitter will start adding labels to tweets for which it has limited visibility due to potentially violating its hateful conduct rules.

The social media platform explained the decision in a blog post on its “Freedom of Speech, not Freedom of Reach” enforcement philosophy.

The company said that reach restriction — or visibility filtering — is one of the existing enforcement actions to keep the platform safe while moving it away from a binary “leave up” versus “take down” approach to moderating content.

However, it believes it has not been transparent enough about when it used this action in the past.

“Starting soon, we will add publicly visible labels to tweets identified as potentially violating our policies, letting you know we’ve limited their visibility,” Twitter said.

“These labels bring a new level of transparency to enforcement actions by displaying which policy the Tweet potentially violates to both the Tweet author and other users on Twitter.”

The screenshot below shows a sample label for a tweet with limited visibility as presented to the author.

Twitter said tweets with these labels would be made “less discoverable” on the platform and that it won’t place ads adjacent to such tweets.

Authors of labelled tweets can submit feedback if they think their post was incorrectly limited.

Twitter said submitting feedback did not guarantee a user would receive a response or that the tweet’s reach would be restored.

However, it was working on allowing authors to appeal a decision.

The labelling of reach-restricted content forms part of the Twitter 2.0 initiative under Elon Musk, which the company says aims to “promote and protect the public conversation”.