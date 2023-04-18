DuckDuckGo search engine getting AI-generated answers

DuckDuckGo has announced a new artificial intelligence-powered tool that automatically pulls and summarises information from Wikipedia to answer certain search queries.

Dubbed DuckAssist, the new tool makes DuckDuckGo the latest search engine to start offering artificial intelligence capabilities.

“If you enter a question that can be answered by Wikipedia into our search box, DuckAssist may appear and use AI natural language technology to anonymously generate a brief, sourced summary of what it finds in Wikipedia — right above our regular private search results,” it said in a blog post.

DuckAssist is already live on the search engine and free to access. However, it is currently only available through DuckDuckGo’s mobile apps and browser extensions.

The company’s founder and CEO, Gabriel Weinberg, says DuckDuckGo will incorporate it into its web-based search engine if the trial is successful.

Users who enter a question that DuckAssist can answer will see a box that says, “I can check to see if Wikipedia has relevant information on this topic, just ask”.

They can then hit the “Ask” button to get an AI-generated answer from Wikipedia.

If DuckAssist has already answered a question before, users aren’t required to hit the “Ask” button. Instead, it will automatically respond.

Although the AI tool leverages language models from OpenAI and Anthropic, Weinberg emphasised that it will have the same focus on privacy as DuckDuckGo.

“As with all other third parties we work with, we do not share any personally identifiable information like your IP address.”

“Additionally, our anonymous queries will not be used to train their AI models.”

