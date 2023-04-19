Competition Commission delays investigation into Takealot and Google online dominance

South Africa’s Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, has extended the period to complete the Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry (OIPMI) until 19 May 2023.

The inquiry is looking into online markets operating in South Africa and whether there are factors that could be hampering competition or undermining the public interest.

The deadline to complete the inquiry and final report was set for 18 April 2023.

The Competition Commission launched the inquiry in February 2021.

For the past 26 months, it has been gathering evidence and holding public and in-camera hearings on online intermediation platforms in the ecommerce, app stores, travel and accommodation, food delivery, and online classifieds business.

In July 2022, the Competition Commission published a provisional report with recommendations based on its findings.

Its findings could have substantial ramifications for dominant players in their respective industries, including:

Takealot

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

Booking.com

Airbnb

Mr Delivery (Mr D)

Uber Eats

Property24

Private Property

AutoTrader

Cars.co.za

Google Search and its specialist units like Google Shopping and Google Travel

It found that Google Search plays an important role in guiding consumers to different platforms, meaning it shapes platform competition.

It provisionally found that the preferential placement of Google’s specialist search units distorts competition in the tech giant’s favour.

Therefore, it recommended that search results are based on relevance only and that Google allows market participants to compete for prominence in its search results by removing the guaranteed positions for Google’s search units.

The inquiry’s provisional report also made recommendations relating to the travel & accommodation, ecommerce, and food delivery industries.

The Competition Commission held public hearings between 2 and 19 November 2021. The following companies participated in the public hearings:

App stores

Huawei

Interactive Entertainment South Africa (IESA)

App Developer Studio

Devon Software

SAVCA

Naspers

Google and Google Play

Travel accommodation platforms

Tripco

SA Venues

SAVRALA

Flightsite

Avis

Xtreme Car Rental

Google search, travel and shopping

AKTV

Travelstart

Expedia

Ecommerce platforms

BidorBuy

Adeo

Red puppy

Elite Shopper

Makro

Takealot

Price Check

Delivery platforms

Dryver

Buzz Delivery

Sisters on the Move

UberEats

Quench

Paarl Eats

We Dash

Restaurant Association of South Africa

MrD

Famous Brands

Bolt Food

Online classifieds

MyProperty

Private Property

0800Properties

Property24

Autotrader

Carfind

Cars.co.za

Sandown Motor Holdings

eDreams

The general functioning of the online economy and other issues highlighted by the competition was set to be addressed during the public hearings.