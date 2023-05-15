New Twitter CEO supports Elon Musk’s “vision” in first tweets since appointment

Twitter’s new chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino said she’s excited to transform the company and achieve owner Elon Musk’s vision for the platform.

In her first tweets since getting the job, Yaccarino said she’s committed to the development of the social media company and said feedback from users is “vital to that future.”

“I’m here for all of it,” she said of the feedback. “Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!”

I see I have some new followers👀…👋 I’m not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I’m just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it. Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together! — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) May 13, 2023

Yaccarino is joining Twitter from her job as head of global advertising at NBCUniversal. She will work closely with Musk, who will be both chief technology officer and executive chairman.

Musk fired or lost about 75% of Twitter employees since his October takeover, including most of those who had deep relationships in sales and partnerships, which Yaccarino will now need to repair.

The company has also faced an advertiser exodus, triggered in part by Musk’s erratic content moderation decisions and his own tweets.