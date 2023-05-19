Google explains next steps for Chrome cookies shutdown

Google has announced its next steps in replacing third-party web tracking cookies on its Chrome browser by next year.

Google is terminating support for third-party cookies on Chrome — the world’s most popular browser — to enhance user privacy.

It is replacing cookies with six relevance and measurement Privacy Sandbox APIs, which will be available to all Chrome users from July 2023.

These APIs are Topics, Protected Audience, Attribution Reporting, Private Aggregation, Shared Storage, and Fenced Frames.

Google has recommended that developers start preparing for the switchover from cookies after the general release.

From the fourth quarter of 2023, it will allow developers to simulate third-party cookie depreciation for a “configurable percentage” of users.

In the first quarter of 2024, Google will automatically switch 1% of its Chrome user base to Privacy Sandbox.

It then plans to shut down third-party cookies on Chrome in the second half of 2024.

The problem with cookies

Third-party cookies track users’ browsing activity across multiple sites, helping marketers optimize their advertising based on users’ preferences.

While essential to monetizing the Internet, cookies are regarded as highly-invasive because they collect information like IP addresses, browser fingerprints and other data.

Browsers such as Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox already block this type of fingerprinting, but these approaches can disrupt ad businesses.

Unlike those companies, Google relies heavily on online advertising as a primary source of revenue.

But Google has faced mounting pressure regarding its privacy practises, and the switch from third-party cookies to Privacy Sandbox APIs is one way in which it seeks to address this.

In essence, the API allows Chrome and Android to collect anonymized data signals on users’ browsing habits that advertisers can use without linking it to specific identities.

Critically, Google claims that not even it will be able to use the collected information to profile people.

Data will be stored and processed locally on the user device — an approach that has long been followed by Apple, which is generally held in high regard for its privacy-focused philosophy.