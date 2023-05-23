Twitter bug causes deleted tweets to reappear

Twitter users are reporting a strange occurrence where deleted tweets are reappearing on the platform, with ZDNet reporting that one security expert said the social media platform restored 34,000 of his deleted posts.

The bug also appears to be affecting deleted retweets and seems to primarily impact users who batch-deleted tweets using a third-party tool.

While some may view the issue as insignificant, it raises concerns over how the platform handles private data.

A former Twitter Site Reliability Engineer on Mastodon suggested it “sounds a lot like they [Twitter] moved a bunch of servers between data centres and didn’t properly adjust the topology before reinserting them into the network”.

“Last November, I deleted all my Tweets. Every single one. I then ran Redact and deleted all my likes, my media, and retweets. 38k tweets gone,” they said.

“Woke up today to find 34k of them restored by Twitter, who presumably brought a server farm back up.”

The former Twitter engineer said more than 400 users had reported similar incidents.

Adding to the concern and frustration, there has been no official statement on the bug as Elon Musk disbanded the media team. The press line now features a bot that returns only poop emojis.