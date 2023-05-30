Biggest online publishers in South Africa revealed

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB South Africa) has announced a new publishing industry measurement partnership with dY/dX.

The three-year partnership provides a standardised measurement currency for publishers that can be used across the South African online industry.

The project leverages common tools like application programming interfaces (API) and Javascript Object Notation (JSON) alongside technology stacks like Google Analytics.

The partnership created a governed, POPIA-compliant data store that can aggregate, report, and distribute approved data in an appropriate format for the industry.

The partnership’s first high-level proof of concept (POC) has successfully tested the approach’s viability with the IAB South Africa’s Research & Measurement and Publisher Councils.

The IAB South Africa Industry Measurement dashboard provides an industry-wide view of the state of audiences presented by online publishers in South Africa.

IAB SA members using the tool will be able to filter the data by the publisher, publisher domain and audience and compare by date, publisher and audience.

The partnership allows IAB South Africa full ownership of the service as well as processes and technology architecture that is adaptable to future developments within the industry.

dY/dX will maintain and support the industry data dashboard and integration with Telmar for media buying and continuously optimise the solution until September 2025.

Phase 1 publishers include Daily Maverick, Maroela Media, Kagiso Media, Gumtree, The South African, Caxton, Media24, and Broad Media.

In the coming weeks, IAB South Africa and dY/dX will extend the proof of concept to onboard more South African online publishers.

Phase 2 of the measurement report, for release in June, will include Arena Holdings, Creamer Media, and Food for Mzansi.

The table below provides an overview of the largest publishers in South Africa. It should be noted that only Phase 1 publishers are included in this comparison.