Screenshots of Meta’s Twitter rival leaked

The first screenshots of Meta Platforms’ potential Twitter rival have been leaked by The Verge.

Meta — which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — held a companywide meeting on Thursday, 8 June 2023.

The tech publication reported that it was somehow able to watch the meeting and captured screenshots from a presentation of the planned standalone app.

Chief product officer Chris Cox called the app Meta’s response to Twitter and took a jab at the social media platform’s owner and CEO Elon Musk.

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox said.

Musk himself has repeatedly criticised Meta’s products — including WhatsApp and Instagram.

Meta’s new app — currently codenamed Project 92 — is based on Instagram and supports integration with the decentralised social media protocol ActivityPub.

That should allow users to take their accounts and followers with them if they switch to other apps that support ActivityPub — like Mastodon, another Twitter alternative.

According to The Verge, internal documents that it has seen suggest the official public name of the app could be Threads.

Twitter has faced backlash from many users following its takeover by Musk.

The company has cut thousands of jobs, made sweeping changes to its subscription services and verification, and relaxed its moderation policy.

Musk’s apparent compulsive and unpredictable behaviour in effecting changes and then backtracking has pushed some users to alternatives.

However, many sceptics might argue that Meta punting “trust” as its strength over Twitter was rich, considering that it has landed in trouble several times over how it handles users’ personal information.

The most recent criticism came after a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) investigation found that Instagram’s algorithm was helping to grow a paedophile network.

Previous WSJ articles also stated that Instagram avoided acting on the outcome of an internal study that showed its algorithm negatively impacted young people, especially teenage girls.

Most infamous was Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, where a flaw in the social media platform allowed third parties to harvest personal data about users without their consent.

The trust issue aside, Meta is also up against several Twitter-like apps that have a head-start over Project 92.

Aside from Mastodon, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky app is currently also in testing on Android and iOS.

Dorsey says they also aim to focus on decentralisation, with users being able to choose from an open and diverse marketplace of recommendation algorithms, instead of a single “master” algorithm.

