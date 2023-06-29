ChatGPT mobile app can now search the Internet

ChatGPT’s mobile app now supports web browsing through Microsoft’s Bing search engine, allowing users to get better and more up-to-date information from the generative AI tool.

The feature is called “Browsing” and is currently only available to users with a ChatGPT Plus subscription, which costs $20 (R374) per month.

“Plus, users can now use Browsing to get comprehensive answers and current insights on events and information that extend beyond the model’s original training data,” ChatGPT creator OpenAI explained.

To activate the feature, users must enable “Browsing” in the New Features section of their app settings.

In the model switcher, they must choose “GPT-4” and select “Browse with Bing” in the drop-down menu to use the Internet-supported capability.

ChatGPT’s original training dataset only goes up to 2021, which means it cannot provide answers on more current real-life events or developments after that year.

OpenAI previously launched a first-party web browsing plugin — also called “Browsing” — for the browser-based ChatGPT in March 2023.

Both the browser-based ChatGPT and mobile app use Microsoft Bing to source information from the Internet.

TechCrunch raised concerns about this, reporting that a 2011 analysis showed Bing was disproportionately serving Microsoft-related results compared to how often Google’s search engine delivered Google-related links.

A Stanford study also showed that Bing’s top search results included an “alarming” amount of disinformation and misinformation.

Exposing ChatGPT to biased or incorrect information could have the opposite effect of what giving it access to the web is supposed to do.