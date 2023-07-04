Microsoft Edge’s built-in Cloudflare VPN now comes with 5GB free data

Microsoft has enhanced the Edge browser’s “Edge Secure Network” by upping the data allowance from 1GB to 5GB, Twitter user @Leopeva64 has found.

Edge Secure Network leverages Cloudflare routing to encrypt a user’s connection and protect them against online threats.

The only requirement is that users sign in with their Microsoft account so the company can monitor monthly secure network usage, which is critical to offering the free 5GB service.

However, the company guarantees that users’ Microsoft account identity won’t be shared with Cloudflare during a secure network connection.

Microsoft has been working on the enhanced Edge Secure Network feature for some time and is now starting to roll out to more users.

With the feature activated, user traffic is routed via a secure, encrypted connection, making it challenging for malicious actors to tap into their browsing data.

Edge’s Secure Network cannot replace VPN functions like selecting a preferred location or enabling blocked streaming content on platforms like Netflix.

However, it does provide the ability to access torrent sites blocked by the Internet service provider.

After signing into Edge with one’s Microsoft account, sync is also activated, allowing access to browsing data across all signed-into versions of Edge.

Synced data includes history, favourites, settings, passwords, form-fill data, and open tabs.