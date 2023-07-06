Zuckerberg takes jab at Musk in first tweet in 11 years

Mark Zuckerberg posted his first tweet in more than a decade, a playful jab at Elon Musk on the day the Meta Platforms Inc. founder rolled out a much-anticipated Twitter substitute.

Meta’s Instagram officially unveiled Threads Wednesday, considered the most potent threat yet to the struggling social media service Musk owns.

Hours later, Zuckerberg tweeted a photo of identical Spider-Men facing off.

Zuckerberg’s tweet appeared to be his first since 2012 — the Meta founder is an infrequent poster — and comes two weeks after Musk challenged the Meta founder to a cage fight.

Musk responded shortly after with his own retort about Instagram.

It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

Threads is capitalising on a series of missteps at Twitter.

Since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in October, it’s cut thousands of employees, loosened content moderation policies and put users and advertisers through a spate of technical challenges.

In the latest controversial policy change, Twitter limited the number of tweets users can view daily — a measure Musk called “temporary” in order to fend off data scrapers and bots.

“There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it,” Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads.

“Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

