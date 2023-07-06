Twitter scraps logged-in requirement for viewing tweets

Twitter has started allowing users without accounts to view posts and profiles on the platform again.

The Elon Musk-owned social media site made it a requirement to be logged into a Twitter account to view tweets and profiles on Friday, 30 June 2023.

Since the change was implemented, users who tried to view posts without an account were advised to sign up or log into the platform.

However, Bloomberg reported that tweets in Google searches or those embedded on third-party sites were still visible.

Musk explained the change was a “temporary emergency measure” to combat a surge in bots scraping the website for tweet data.

“We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users,” Musk said.

Since yesterday, many users who were logged out of Twitter discovered they could view tweets and profiles again.

Tweet view limits

Shortly after making it compulsory to be logged in to access Twitter posts and profiles, the platform also limited the number of posts users could view every day.

Similar to the reasoning behind the logged-in requirement, Twitter said the rate-limiting was necessary to address “extreme levels of data scraping” by bots and other bad actors.

The limits caught many users off guard, but Twitter explained it could not give them a heads-up about the change because bad actors could adjust their behaviour to avoid detection.

The update broke Twitter’s power-user Tweetdeck app and caused a 50% drop in Twitter URLs in Google Search.

Musk later retweeted a joke from a parody Elon Musk account that said the reason for the “View Limit” was because everyone on Twitter was addicted and needed to go outside.

Twitter revised the cap multiple times before settling on 10,000 for Blue subscribers with a verification badge, 1,000 for unverified users, and 500 for new unverified users.

Now read: Zuckerberg takes jab at Musk in first tweet in 11 years