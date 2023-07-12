Twitter hit by problems

Twitter suffered problems on Wednesday afternoon, with users reporting that tweets wouldn’t load when browsing profiles directly, and the notifications page and trends being broken.

Downdetector showed a spike in outage reports that began at around 16:15 on Wednesday, 12 July 2023, with most reports referring to problems with the website, feed, and server connection.

Users have reported a broad range of issues, with some only seeing a “Welcome to Twitter!” message in their feed and others unable to view tweets when navigating to the poster’s profile.

Others have reported receiving “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” and “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault.” error messages when navigating the site.

The platform’s Explore and Trends elements also appear problematic, as they only populate sporadically.

When visiting a Twitter profile directly, pinned Tweets still showed up, but any other Tweets from the user failed to load.

Paradoxically, several people have taken to Twitter to complain about the outage.

“Twitter kinda broken for anyone else??” asked Complexly and DFTBA.com CEO Hank Green.

“Lol, it told me this tweet didn’t get tweeted but here it is!” he posted 25 minutes later.

Responses to his Tweet include “It’s being weird for me too” and “Yup. Certifiably broken atm [at the moment].”

“Ok glad my Twitter not the only one tweakin (sic),” another user posted.

The issues come at a tough time for Twitter, with Meta Platforms-owned Instagram having recently launched its Twitter rival Threads.

Threads officially went live on Android and iOS on Thursday, 6 July 2023, and Twitter has already threatened to sue it for using the company’s intellectual property.

The Twitter rival quickly shot to 100 million subscribers within a few days.

However, it should be noted that sign-ups should not be directly compared with monthly active users, as not all those who gave Threads a try will be converted into regular monthly users.