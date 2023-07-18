Facebook and Instagram faces daily R1.8 million fine in Norway

Norway’s data regulator is unhappy with Meta Platforms’ data tracking practices on Instagram and Facebook, and the company could be fined almost R1.8 million daily from 4 August to 3 November 2023.

The regulator — Datatilsynet — has also temporarily banned behavioural advertising on Facebook and Instagram for the same period.

“The ban will apply from 4 August and last for three months, or until Meta can show that it complies with the law,” wrote Tobias Judin, head of Datatilsynet.

“Should Meta not comply with the decision, the company risks a coercive fine of up to one million NOK [R1.79 million] per day.”

Datatilsynet referred the sanctions to Europe’s Data Protection Board, which could lead to more fines across the continent.

Judin said the idea is to put further pressure on Meta following a European court ruling banning Meta from harvesting user location and behavioural data for advertising.

Speaking to Reuters, Judin said it is essential that regulators take immediate action.

“It is so clear that this is illegal that we need to intervene now and immediately. We cannot wait any longer,” he said.

Meta told Reuters that it would review the regulator’s decision but confirmed there would be no immediate impact on its services.

“We continue to constructively engage with the Irish DPC, our lead regulator in the EU, regarding our compliance with its decision,” Reuters quoted a spokesperson as saying.

“The debate around legal bases has been ongoing for some time and businesses continue to face a lack of regulatory certainty in this area.”