South African betting site hauls Google to Competition Tribunal

The Competition Tribunal has announced it will hear an interim relief application in which Lottoland South Africa is asking that Google Ireland and Google South Africa be ordered to reinstate their access to Google’s advertising platform.

“Lottoland, a licensed bookmaker that operates in the South African gambling industry, alleges that Google terminated its access to Google’s scarce advertising services without any legitimate justification,” the Tribunal said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lottoland has submitted an abuse of dominance complaint to the Competition Commission and instituted an interim relief application before the Tribunal.

It wants interim relief for six months from the date of the Tribunal’s order or pending the outcome of Lottoland’s complaint against Google to the Commission, whichever occurs first.

Lottoland has applied for the following interim relief:

The Tribunal should direct Google to permit Lottoland access to Google’s advertising service platform; and

Lottoland will adhere to Google’s terms and conditions and pay Google’s fees for such access.

