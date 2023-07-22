MyBroadband turns 20

On this day, twenty years ago, the first version of the MyBroadband website (then MyADSL) was launched.

The site began as an online community that brought people together with the goal of improving Telkom’s recently-launched ADSL broadband service.

Aside from a restrictive 3GB monthly cap, there were many problems with the service at the time, including below-advertised speeds and long installation times.

Organising people online wasn’t easy back then. MyBroadband predates social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, which made it much easier for people to coordinate over the Internet.

The first post on the forum was made at 22:20 on 22 July 2003. It said:

Welcome to the MyADSL.co.za discussion forum. Please enjoy your stay. I trust you will find this site informative. If you dont, then at least your can get it all of your chest, about how crap ADSL is in South Africa.

The site saw rapid growth, and community feedback on the forum ultimately led to the first ADSL regulations.

With South Africa’s rapidly changing broadband landscape, the website also changed.

From 2004, it included IT and telecoms news through republishing agreements and newswires.

This also quickly changed, and MyBroadband soon began producing original news articles, growing to become the largest IT news publication in South Africa.

In November 2006, MyBroadband attracted 218,756 unique monthly visitors and was one of South Africa’s top 20 websites.

By mid–2008, MyBroadband had grown to nearly 595,000 monthly visitors and began ranking among the country’s top 10 websites.

Unique monthly visitors exceeded 700,000 for the first time in 2009 and reached 800,000 by mid–2010.

MyBroadband hit a million monthly readers for the first time in November 2011.

Also in 2011, MyBroadband participated in and helped broadcast the ICASA Local Loop Unbundling hearings.

Consumers got a voice at the hearing through a partnership with Ellipsis Regulatory Solutions, and anyone with an Internet connection could view and participate in the proceedings thanks to Johan Els (then at Mindset Network), Tim Haak, and their team.

The news website continued to record steady growth, regularly attracting over 3 million monthly readers.

MyBroadband also made history when editor Jan Vermeulen won a Vodacom Journalist of the Year award in the coveted investigative journalism category in 2020. It is the first local technology news publication to win a Journalist of the Year award.

Vermeulen won the award for a series of articles reporting his investigation into IP address theft affecting the whole African continent.

MyBroadband journalist Myles Illidge was shortlisted for a Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award in the hard news category in 2023 for his reporting on the Department of Justice ransomware attack.

In addition to its influential role as South Africa’s biggest technology news publication and one of the top 10 news websites in the country, MyBroadband has also launched a series of successful conferences.

It began with the MyADSL/BIT Broadband Conference in 2005, which took place on 1 November at the STH auditorium at the University of Johannesburg.

The event attracted around 100 delegates, with then-Vox Telecom CEO Douglas Reed, JAWUG’s Roelf Diedericks (now at Cool Ideas), Internet Solutions’ Alan Bacher (now at Optus in Australia), and Vodacom’s Jannie van Zyl speaking at the event.

In 2006, the event moved to Vodacom World and enjoyed generous support from Vodacom over the next few years.

The last MyBroadband Conference at Vodacom World took place in 2012, where the event filled the venue to capacity.

In 2013, the conference moved to Gallagher Estate, which offered enough space for the anticipated growth.

The MyBroadband Conference was the largest IT and telecoms conference in South Africa and was hosted at Gallagher until 2019.

During the Covid–19 pandemic, the event moved online. It will return as a physical event hosted at The Venue in Melrose Arch on 12 October 2023.

MyBroadband also hosts several other conferences, including its Cloud Conference, which was launched in 2015.

In 2017, MyBroadband held an exclusive technical conference aimed at IT professionals and executives called “Underground”.

Following the success of the event, it launched a series of conferences held throughout the year that focus on specific subjects in South Africa’s technology and business landscape.

In 2018, MyBroadband started conducting country-wide mobile network quality research, beginning with South Africa’s cellular data networks.

This rapidly expanded to providing industry-leading telecommunications research that branched off into separate entities — MyBroadband Insights and Analytico.

Among the additional research being conducted are national voice network quality tests. These are done in partnership with Coral-i using Keysight’s globally recognised network testing platform, Nemo.

This research, and our research into the South African ISP and fibre landscape, also helps inform our highly sought-after annual MyBroadband Awards.

It has been a privilege to fulfil our role in South Africa’s booming ICT landscape for these past two decades.

Here’s to the next 20 years.