Elon Musk forcing change to dark mode on Twitter

Twitter will soon offer dark mode only, with owner and chief technology officer Elon Musk saying it is “better in every way”.

Musk made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday, and the platform looks set to ditch its “light” and “dim” options.

“The platform will soon only have ‘dark mode’. It is better in every way,” said Musk.

Dark mode does offer several benefits, including reducing eye strain, particularly at night, and it could help save battery power.

However, he didn’t say when the change would occur, and whether the proposed change is related to Musk’s rebranding of the platform to “X” is unclear.

Twitter began its rebrand to “X” on Sunday, 23 July, when Musk announced that it would change its logo.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make [it] go live worldwide tomorrow,” said Musk.

Shortly afterwards, he shared an interim logo, and true to his word, it started appearing on the platform the following day.

The announcement followed his merging of Twitter with X Corp roughly six months after he acquired the social media platform.