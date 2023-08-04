Google will warn you if your personal info pops up on Search

Google is updating its “Results about you” tool to automatically notify people when their personal contact information appears in its search engine.

The privacy-focused tool, launched in September 2022, has made it easier for users to request Google remove search results containing their personal phone number, home address, or email.

In most locations — including South Africa — the tool is available in the Google app, while US users can also access it on the web.

With the incoming update, Google will add a new dashboard to the feature that lets users know if web results with their contact information have appeared on Search.

“You can quickly request the removal of those results from Google — right in the tool,” Google vice president for trust, Danielle Romain, explained in a blog post on Thursday.

“We’ll also notify you when new results from the web containing your contact info pop up in Search, to give you added peace of mind.”

Google is also updating its SafeSearch feature to blur explicit imagery on Search — including adult or graphic violent content — by default.

“You can adjust your settings and turn it off at any time, unless a guardian or school network administrator has locked the setting,” Romain said.

Lastly, Google will enable people to remove explicit imagery of themselves from Search results.

For Google to consider a removal request for the above, the result will have to meet the following conditions: