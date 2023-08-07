Zuckerberg promises Threads will get web version “in the next few weeks”

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company will roll out a web version of Threads and add a proper search function to the platform.

He said the new features are “coming in the next few weeks” and that he expects to build a “vibrant long term app”.

It is possible to view Threads posts on a laptop or desktop computer. However, attempting to interact with it, including sending a reply, reposting, or liking, brings up a QR code prompting users to install the app.

Threads currently only lets users search for other accounts, with no way to find specific posts or words. This will be expanded into a general search feature.

Meta-owned Instagram officially launched Threads on Thursday, 6 July 2023, as a direct competitor to Elon Musk’s “X” — then Twitter.

The platform lets Instagram users port their existing follower lists and account names to Threads, which has functionality similar to that of Musk’s social media platform.

This includes posting text and links and replying to or reposting messages from other users.

Threads relies heavily on Instagram’s infrastructure — so much, in fact, that deleting your Threads account will also delete your Instagram.

The platform’s supplementary privacy policy contains fine print specifying that users can only delete their Threads account by deleting their Instagram.

“You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account,” the policy reads.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company is working on a way to delete Threads accounts without binning Instagram profiles.

