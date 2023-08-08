Google Search can now fix your spelling and grammar

Google Search now lets you double-check English sentences using the search engine’s built-in grammar checker, 9to5Google reports.

The feature is currently only available in English, and users can type “grammar check”, “check grammar”, or “grammar checker” at the end of the sentence to use it.

Adding the check phrase to the end of the sentence isn’t always necessary. However, it guarantees that the tool is enabled every time.

According to Google, the checker will see “if a phrase or sentence is written in a grammatically correct way or how to correct it, if not.”

The “grammar check” feature will show a green checkmark if there are no grammar issues.

If there are grammatical issues, Google will rewrite the sentence and underline the parts it changed, including spelling mistakes. It also provides the option to copy the output.

Google warned the feature “might not be 100% accurate”, particularly when it comes to partial sentences, and that it won’t work “when the content might be in violation of Google Search’s overall policies or these policies for Search features.”

Users that notice an issue with the feature can click on “Feedback” and specify whether it was helpful, incorrect, or offensive.

They can also enter their own comments and suggestions.

