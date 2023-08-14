Twitter working on video calls

X (formerly Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino has announced that the company is working on adding video call support.

The feature will let users make video calls to others through the platform’s direct messages, and it won’t require the user’s phone number to do so.

“You look at video, and soon you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform,” Yaccarino said during an interview with CNBC.

She added that the platform had added several features since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company, including long-form videos, articles, and the ability to subscribe to creators.

Andrea Conway, a designer at X, hinted at video calling in early July 2023 when she posted screenshots of the feature with the caption “ring ring”.

The screenshots include a direct message between users, with a phone icon visible in the top right-hand corner.

She also shared an image of a fullscreen video call.

In further posts, Conway assured her followers that users would be able to adjust video call settings to limit who can call them.

Now read: Big lie about alleged Elon Musk childhood photo taken in South Africa