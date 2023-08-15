Telegram rolls out Stories to all users

Telegram’s Stories feature, previously reserved for Premium users, is expanding to everyone on the platform, the company announced in a blog post.

The expansion coincides with Telegram’s 10th birthday, and the company says Stories is “by far the most-requested feature” in the company’s history.

Telegram launched Stories for paid users in July 2023, and similar to Facebook Messenger’s Stories; they are expandable bubbles that appear above conversations.

“Now when you meet people on Telegram, you’ll see exciting snapshots of their life — not just a few profile photos,” the company said in a blog post.

Privacy controls include options to let everyone, all contacts, selected contacts, or close friends view your Stories. The feature will also allow you to hide your Stories from specific contacts.

Telegram Premium users can set expiry timers for their Stories and choose between six, 12, 24, and 48 hours. Posters can view a list of all the users that have viewed a specific Stories post.

It also supports dual-camera mode, allowing users to post Stories that include simultaneous footage from both the selfie and the rear camera.

“To capture scenes from every angle, stories can take photos or videos with both the front and rear camera of your device simultaneously — letting you choose which camera goes where, even while recording,” said Telegram.

Certain Stories features are still reserved for Premium users, including paid users’ posts showing first in the queue, viewing Stories in stealth mode, and permanent view history.