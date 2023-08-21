Twitter breaks images posted before 2014

X (formerly Twitter) appears to have deleted years’ worth of images posted on the site before 2014, and links shared using the company’s built-in URL shortener around the time also aren’t working.

The issue was highlighted in a post from Tom Coates, who noted that a famous selfie posted by Ellen DeGeneres at the 2014 Oscars could no longer be viewed on the platform.

“More vandalism from @elonmusk. Twitter has now removed all media posted before 2014,” said Coates.

“That’s — so far — almost a decade of pictures and videos from the early 2000s removed from the service.”

While the famous Ellen DeGeneres selfie has been restored, the shortened Twitter links for other images remain broken, meaning they aren’t visible on the platform.

We confirmed this by searching for posts from X-owner Elon Musk by searching “From:elonmusk until:2014-01-01” in the platform’s search bar.

Only a fraction of the images Musk posted before 2014 appear in the search results, with most posts showing a brief description and an unclickable shortened link.

“Even if the images start to come back, that doesn’t mean it was ‘just a bug’,” Coates said in a series of posts.

“It’s just as plausible that they’d test something out and rapidly choose to backtrack when they saw the response.”