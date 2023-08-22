Twitter fixes glitch that caused old images to disappear

X (formerly Twitter) says it has fixed the bug that caused older images posted on the platform to disappear, and the issue should be “fully resolved in the coming days”.

The company’s support account acknowledged the issue and confirmed that no images or data were lost.

“Over the weekend we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images or data were lost,” it said.

“We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days.”

It appears as though the fix has already worked for some users. South African cybersecurity researcher Dominic White retweeted the first image he uploaded directly to the platform without using a third-party service like Twitpic or yFrog.

The issue first appeared on Saturday, 19 August 2023, with images posted before 2014 mysteriously disappearing. Links shared using the company’s built-in URL shortener around the time also weren’t working.

Among the missing images was the famous selfie that Ellen DeGeneres posted at the 2014 Oscars.

We confirmed the issue by searching for posts from X-owner Elon Musk by searching “From:elonmusk until:2014-01-01” in the platform’s search bar and found that only a fraction of Musk’s images from before 2014 appeared.

Following X’s announcement that it had fixed the bug, we did a similar search today and can confirm that Musk’s images are now visible on the platform.