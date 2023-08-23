Elon Musk making big change to news articles on Twitter

Elon Musk’s X, the app formerly known as Twitter, could remove headlines and text from links to news articles on its platform, Fortune reports.

The publication said it had viewed material that shows X’s plans for article posts that only feature lead images and an overlay of the URL.

Musk subsequently replied to a post by X News Daily about the Fortune report, in which he confirmed that the new format was being developed and that the idea for it was his own.

“This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the esthetics,” Musk said.

The change will supposedly reduce the vertical pixel space occupied by articles, but Musk argues it will also help cut down on clickbait.

Former Republican Senate candidate Sam Parker criticised the change.

“Ruins the flow and is actually less functional,” Parker said. “There’s a reason why the headline and picture have gone together till now.”

“Now the feed will show a picture without context — unless we include the context in our message, which will then drown out the real comment we want to make about the headline.”

However, Parker seemed to be under the impression that the post would only have an image.

The screenshot below from X News Daily shows what new linked posts will look like on a mobile device.

Here’s how the new cards for link-posts will look. Instead of the full headline and intro, it will just display an overlay of the site URL along with the header image. pic.twitter.com/bE81FJFyCW — X News Daily (@xDaily) August 22, 2023

