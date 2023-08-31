South Africa’s oldest Internet industry event is back on — call for speakers

ZANOG@iWeek2024 has issued a call for speakers interested in presenting at South Africa’s oldest Internet industry gathering.

The last fully-fledged instalment of iWeek was co-hosted with SAFNOG in August 2019 and saw over 30 speakers engage with 423 attendees powered by roughly 5,500 cups of coffee.

iWeek’s return in March 2024 will be hosted by the South African Network Operators Group (ZANOG) and Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (ISPA).

“With scarcely 200 days to go until the much-anticipated reboot of iWeek kick-off, the organisers have a limited number of speaker slots remaining,” said ISPA chair Sasha Booth-Beharilal (pictured).

ISPA said it would entertain a nearly unlimited range of topic pitches.

However, ZANOG topics must be specifically relevant to Internet operations and technologies.

An extensive list of suitable topics is available on the ZANOG@iWeek2024 Call for Speakers page.

Interested presenters must upload a photo and complete pertinent details relating to themselves and their proposed presentation.

“Internet Week” began as a loose collection of events planned for the same week in 2000, evolving into an annual Internet industry event called “iWeek”.

iWeek 2024 will be the 20th event since the first “Internet Week” was held in Cape Town in 2000.

ISPA was established in 1996 and is a recognised Industry Representative Body representing over 220 members with a diverse range of Internet services and target markets.

ZANOG’s mission is to optimise and streamline Africa’s role within the global Internet community. It focuses on technological best practices for local and regional communities, and peering networks as infrastructure is developed throughout Africa.

ZANOG@iWeek2024 will be held in the Western Cape from 12 to 14 March 2024 at the Lord Charles Hotel’s conference centre in Somerset West.