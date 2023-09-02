Twitter owner Elon Musk slams “cringe” LinkedIn — promises to build a competitor

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has plans to compete with LinkedIn by offering job listing functionality, the owner said in a post on the platform.

To this end, the platform has already started collecting users’ job and education histories and biometric data for “safety, security and identification purposes”.

“People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed,” said Musk.

“We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool.”

Last month, TechCrunch reported that the company had created an official @TwitterHiring account.

Some verified companies, including Workweek, have been able to post job listings in the form of scrolling cards under their bios on X.

Nima Owji, an independent app researcher, shared a screenshot of a “Start hiring on Twitter page”, which specifies that companies will be able to select five of their job listings to be “featured job listings” that all users will see when they view the company’s profile.

“#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed!” said Owji.

“Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes.”