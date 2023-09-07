Twitter expands crowd-sourced fact-checking to videos

X (formerly Twitter) is expanding the scope of its Community Notes feature to include videos posted to the platform.

The Community Notes feature is a crowd-sourced fact-checking tool that lets users provide clarifying information about tweets others post.

The company said video notes will automatically show on other posts with the same video.

“Not just for images anymore — introducing notes on videos!” X’s Community Notes account posted.

“Notes written on videos will automatically show on other posts containing matching videos. A highly-scalable way of adding context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and more.”

However, according to the post, the feature will only be available to a select group of Community Notes users known as “Top Writers”.

Eligible users will now see the option to add a note on either the posted video or the entire post, after which the note will be rated for accuracy by other users.

The company introduced the ability to see the number of matching images that apply to each fact-check at the end of August 2023.

“Notes on images automatically show on posts that contain a matching image — a superpower for addressing AI-generated images, edited photos, and more,” it said.

“It’s common for these notes to match on dozens, hundreds and sometimes thousands of posts. Now, you can see how many posts an image note is matching on, right in note details.”