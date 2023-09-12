Twitter accused of limiting New York Times’ reach

Twitter (now “X”) is allegedly attempting to restrict user access to The New York Times, with engagement on the publisher’s posts dropping off significantly since late July.

According to a Semafor report, the issue is seemingly unique to The New York Times, with organisations like CNN, the Washington Post, and the BBC not seeing similar engagement declines.

The New York Times’ reach on the platform hasn’t changed, and curiously, Tweets by former President Barrack Obama with New York Times links are seeing less engagement than his other tweets.

To put this into perspective, the former President’s posts usually reach a minimum of ten million users.

However, three posts he shared on 11 September, 7 September, and 31 August that include links to New York Times articles have topped out at one million views.

The cause of the decline is unclear. However, this wouldn’t be the first time Elon Musk’s Twitter allegedly influenced user engagement.

According to Engadget, the platform was reportedly interfering with links to Threads, Mastodon, Bluesky, Substack, and The New York Times in August 2023.

This caused the links to load noticeably slower, and, at the time, it appeared that affected websites were only those of companies that Musk had previously publicly slammed.