South Africa’s oldest Internet exchange point — with 100% uptime

The INX-ZA’s Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX) is the oldest exchange point in South Africa and has achieved an impressive 100% uptime in its 27 years of operation.

Launched in June 1996, the exchange was housed in the same building as Internet Solutions — now Dimension Data — and managed by the Internet Service Provider’s Association (ISPA).

This came after nine Internet service providers (ISPs) formed ISPA in 1995, which managed the facility on a volunteer basis.

An Internet Exchange Point (IXP) is a set of physical infrastructure, including routing and switching equipment, where organisations, network operators, content delivery networks, and cloud services providers interconnect to exchange traffic with others connected to the exchange.

“Peering” at these exchange points helps keep local Internet traffic within local infrastructure.

Up until 2013, the Internet exchange was entirely volunteer-run. When ISPA decided the exchange points needed to become multisite, it employed someone to drive the initiative.

It put out a request for proposal to find a company to host the exchange in their data centre, which Internet Solutions won.

While INX-ZA is no longer entirely volunteer-run, it is still driven by the community of Internet service providers in South Africa — ISPA.

In 2018, then-INX-ZA manager Nishal Goburdhan described the exchange’s 100% uptime as a significant technical achievement that INX-ZA was proud of.

It is doubly impressive when you consider that the exchange started as a single switch in a cupboard outside an Internet Solutions data centre.

Goburdhan explained that they managed to avoid downtime because INX-ZA kept things simple rather than over-complicating them.

“There are a lot of ways an INX can complicate its operation,” he said.

“For us, a crucial factor in ensuring uptime is to avoid complexity, follow best practices, and exercise caution before implementing changes — following the principle of ‘measure twice cut once’.”

He added that the team uses tight configuration control management and creates templates from which to work.

The exchange has expanded significantly in recent years and is available from several data centres, including those run by Xneelo and Africa Data Centres, in addition to Dimension Data.

INX-ZA has IXPs in Johannesburg (JINX), Cape Town (CINX), and Durban (DINX) and operates multisite exchanges in each city.

The company recently announced the launch of a fourth IXP in Nelson Mandela Bay — NMBINX. The first node of the NMBINX is located in Gqeberha at Dimension Data’s Newton Park facility.

Some of INX-ZA’s data centre partners waive port fees, which helps the company compete against Teraco and NAPAfrica’s free peering model.

This is the case with NMBINX, where Dimension Data waived port fees and monthly recurring charges for cross-connects.

INX-ZA has also partnered with Africa Data Centres to offer free remote peering from its facilities to JINX and CINX.

The data centre provider subsidises the port and cross-connect fee for any customer collocating in their data centres to JINX or CINX.

“By using a remote peering provider or organisations in every industry can add scalable bandwidth capacity on flexible terms to access a wide range of IXs,” said Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres.