Facebook and Instagram charging businesses nearly double for paid verification

Meta Platforms has announced that it is expanding its verification system for Facebook and Instagram to businesses for almost double the price regular users pay.

Businesses will pay $21.99 (R415) per month per Facebook page or Instagram account. They can also opt for combined verification — for both Facebook and Instagram — which costs $34.99 (R660) per month.

Rand conversions exclude VAT and currency conversion fees.

Meta launched the feature for creators in March 2023, with prices ranging from $11.99 (R226) per month for web users to $14.99 (R283) per month for Android and iOS users.

Like verification for creators, Meta Verified for businesses benefits include a badge, better reach and impersonation protection.

There is no differentiation regarding the verification badge, with creators and businesses receiving the same checkmark.

The company didn’t specify whether impersonation protection differs for business customers.

Meta is offering better reach for verified businesses via two mechanisms — better placement in search results and recommendations to users in the feed.

“On Instagram and Facebook, subscribers will be featured as a Meta Verified business, including appearing at or near the top of search results and as a recommended verified business to follow in feed,” said Meta.

Businesses must meet several requirements to be eligible for Meta Verification, including enabling two-factor authentication and meeting minimum activity on their pages.

The company didn’t provide specifics and said it would reveal more details when the feature begins to roll out.

Meta is also working on business verification for WhatsApp.

“WhatsApp business subscribers will receive additional premium features including the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page that is easily discoverable via a web search, and multi-device with chat assignment support so multiple employees can respond to customers,” it said.