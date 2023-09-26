Reddit will start paying top contributors real money

Reddit will start paying users fiat money for the content they share and contributions made on the platform.

Reddit said earnings would be calculated based on the amount of “karma” points earned and “Reddit gold” received on eligible contributions.

Karma is Reddit’s way of keeping a tally of the number of upvotes and downvotes posts and comments have received on the platform, and Reddit gold is its virtual currency that can be purchased with a credit card.

To qualify for the new Contributor Program, users must meet a list of eligibility requirements and pass a verification process.

“Eligibility requirements include being 18+ years old, residing in a supported location (United States to start), and having an account in good standing, along with other factors,” Reddit said.

“Logged-in redditors can navigate to the program via their profile menu, and after clicking, the program page will appear.”

“If a redditor is eligible, the Get Verified to Start Earning button will be tappable.”

Payments for qualifying contributors will be made monthly.

Reddit started rolling out the Contributor Program in the US on Monday, 25 September 2023, on both the web and its native apps.

It has not explained if or when the programme could be expanded to other countries.

Simplified gold rewarding

Reddit is also making it easier for users to buy and award contributors with its virtual currency.

Redditors can long press the upvote icon on mobile or hover over it on desktop within the post or comment they want to reward with gold.

“A suite of six gold awarding options will appear, starting at $1.99 [R37.50] for one gold, and up to $49.00 [R923] for 25 gold,” Reddit explained.

“A golden upvote will appear in place of a regular upvote after gilding.”

“Users will continue to earn karma on content upvoted through the regular upvote button.”

Reddit also started rolling out the new Gold system on Monday.

It will initially be available on eligible content on Reddit native mobile apps in select communities, but will expand to additional communities in the coming weeks. Gold on the web will be available later in 2023.

