Twitter making audio and video calls a Premium-only feature

X’s (formerly Twitter’s) upcoming audio and video call features will only be available to Premium members.

This is according to an analysis of new code in the X app conducted by hashtag inventor Chris Messina, which revealed a warning that “audio and video calls are a premium feature”.

It also prompts them to subscribe to X Premium to gain access.

The feature will allow X users to opt-in to receive audio and video calls from other verified users, people they follow, or people in their address book, depending on what they select.

“Take messaging to the next level with audio and video calls. Turn the feature on and then select who you’re comfortable using it with,” its description reads.

Users in South Africa will have to pay between R145 and R200 a month to use it.

X Premium, previously known as Twitter Blue, launched in South Africa in March 2023 and includes several benefits, including verification, reduced ads, the ability to edit posts, support for longer posts, and more.

It costs R145 a month for web users, while those who subscribe on iOS or Android will pay R200 monthly.

South Africans gained access to the subscription roughly four months after it launched globally, and its full list of features includes:

Bookmark folders

Custom app icons

NFT profile pictures

Themes

Custom navigation

The Spaces tab

Top Articles

Changeable text sizes with the Reader feature

Undo Tweet

Prioritised ranking in conversations

Half ads

SMS two-factor authentication

Access to Mega Studio

Access to X Pro

