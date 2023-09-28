Threads will allow users to delete accounts without giving up Instagram

Meta Platforms is working on a feature allowing users to delete their Threads profiles without affecting their Instagram accounts, TechCrunch reports.

During the TechCrunch Disrupt event last week, Meta’s chief privacy officer for products, Michel Protti, said the separate deletion feature could be available by December 2023.

In its current form, Twitter/X rival Threads is effectively just an extension of Instagram.

Firstly, users require an Instagram account to sign up for the service.

Secondly, once a user has created a Threads account linked to their Instagram profile, it cannot be deleted without affecting the Instagram account.

Users can only deactivate the Threads account or set it to private to avoid impacting their Instagram accounts.

Threads amassed 100 million sign-ups just a few days after its launch, suggesting it could realistically threaten Twitter/X’s dominance in the short-text social media space.

However, data analysed by SimilarWeb showed its active user numbers and engagement time plummeted in the following weeks.

The decline was attributed to several issues — including the platform’s lack of features and strict content moderation. It also didn’t have a web app at launch.

Threads could also not launch in Europe, which could add many users to its customer base.

Its continued unavailability in Europe is due to the region’s strict privacy laws, contained in the European Union’s Digital Media Act (DMA).

The link between Instagram and Threads is likely one of the major issues on this front, as it allows for an extensive amount of personal data to be shared across the two platforms.

Users being unable to delete their Threads accounts separately could also be a factor.

Therefore, separating Threads from Instagram could help Meta launch the platform in Europe.