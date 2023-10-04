Spotify hikes prices in South Africa

Spotify has notified subscribers in South Africa that the price of its service will increase in November 2023.

The music streaming, audiobook, and podcast platform has announced price increases for its Premium Individual and Duo plans. Its Family plan appears unaffected.

“We’re increasing the price of Premium… so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience,” the company said in an email to subscribers.

It explained that existing Premium subscribers would pay the old price until their billing date in November.

Spotify has already updated the prices for new subscribers on its website.

In addition to the price increases, Spotify has done away with its R29.99 per month Student plan, which offered a special discount for eligible university students since 2021.

It has replaced the Student plan with Spotify Premium Mini — a mobile-only service for R11.99 per week.

Spotify Premium’s price increases are summarised in the table below.

Spotify price increases — November 2023 Spotify plan Old price New price Change Individual R59.99 R64.99 +8.33% Duo R79.99 R84.99 +6.25% Family R99.99 R99.99 0% Mini Student plan discontinued R11.99/week —

Spotify has not increased the price of its Premium subscription service since launching in South Africa in March 2018.

This is despite rand weakening against the US dollar by over 63% — from R11.85 in March 2018 to R19.35 today.

The chart below illustrates the poor performance of South Africa’s currency during the past six years.

