Twitter serving ads you can’t block or report

Twitter (formerly X) users are reporting seeing unlabeled ads in their feeds while using the company’s mobile apps, Mashable reports.

Once tapped on, the adverts redirect users to other websites, and there is no way to block or report the ads.

Usually, advertisements on Twitter are just promotional posts from a company’s account on the platform and feature “Ad” labels.

The unlabeled ads are accountless and don’t give any indication that they are ads.

Twitter user @CarcelMousineau posted a screenshot of one of these unlabeled ads. Users cannot interact with the post through commenting, liking, or retweeting.

It also lacks the option to report or block the post, which is usually accessible by selecting the three dots in the top right-hand corner of the post.

This is new. A Twitter ad without an account attached that I can’t block or interact with. Glitch or trial balloon? pic.twitter.com/Nn05vJGkeb — I Hate My Favourite Teams (@CarcelMousineau) September 30, 2023

The three-dot menu is not present on these unlabeled ads.

“This is new. A Twitter ad without an account attached that I can’t block or interact with. Glitch or trial balloon?” they said.

Another responded and posted more examples, saying, “I’ve been getting them. Super weird”.

According to Mashable, this “new” format isn’t available in Twitter’s ad campaign managers.

“It appears these ads are actually being served by a third-party ad provider,” it said.

